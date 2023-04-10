Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York lawmakers face noon deadline for another budget extension
ALBANY, N.Y. -- Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York lawmakers have until noon Monday to pass a temporary budget extension.
Last week, the Assembly and Senate passed a $592 million extension after negotiations stalled.
Because of Easter and Passover, lawmakers are likely to extend the deadline again.
One major sticking point in negotiations is the governor's plan to modify the state's bail reform laws.
