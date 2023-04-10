Watch CBS News
Politics

Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York lawmakers face noon deadline for another budget extension

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NYS faces budget deadline
NYS faces budget deadline 00:22

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York lawmakers have until noon Monday to pass a temporary budget extension. 

Last week, the Assembly and Senate passed a $592 million extension after negotiations stalled. 

Because of Easter and Passover, lawmakers are likely to extend the deadline again. 

One major sticking point in negotiations is the governor's plan to modify the state's bail reform laws. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 10, 2023 / 6:51 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.