Gov. Hochul signs bill creating NYC Public Housing Preservation Trust

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed into law the creation of the New York City Public Housing Preservation Trust.

The trust will unlock millions of dollars in federal funding to fast-track long-overdue repairs to NYCHA complexes, Hochul said. 

Tenants will be able to choose if they want to be part of the program and vote on changes for their developments, what vendors they want to do repairs and decide if hired companies are up to standards. 

"This is your home. You should be empowered to be engaged every step of the way," Hochul said. 

"Everyone was telling you the bugles you were hearing was the cavalry coming when you knew that it was 'Taps,' NYCHA was dying," Mayor Eric Adams said. "Well you know what? Today we are having the bugles, and the cavalry not only is coming, the cavalry is here."

Hochul and Adams said it will also cut through some red tape on getting maintenance requests fulfilled. 

