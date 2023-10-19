Harlem's first legal marijuana dispensary opens
NEW YORK -- Harlem's first legal marijuana dispensary opened Wednesday.
Gotham Buds on West 125th Street is the 26th conditional adult-use retail dispensary to open in New York State.
The store is across the street from the iconic Apollo Theater.
The 125th Street Business Improvement District fought against that location and filed a lawsuit, in part because of its proximity to a school, but the lawsuit was later dismissed.
