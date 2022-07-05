Watch CBS News
Fire destroys Goshen home; officials believe fireworks are to blame

By CBS New York Team

House destroyed by raging fire in Goshen, New York
GOSHEN, N.Y. -- A fire destroyed a house in Goshen on Monday, and officials believe fireworks are to blame.

Officials told CBS2 the family said kids were playing with sparklers on the front porch when they dropped some of them and the porch caught fire.

It happened around 10 p.m. at a house on Corral Lane.

A neighbor said the community is rallying together to help the family.

"Since about 9 o'clock this morning, we've raised over $11,000, Village Pizzeria has agreed to provide dinner for the family this week, and a very generous WK Mechanical has been able to book a full week at a local hotel," Lee Loftus said.

One adult and two children were home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.

July 5, 2022

