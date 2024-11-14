Student arrested following stabbing at Gorton High School in Yonkers

YONKERS, N.Y. -- A student was arrested following a stabbing Thursday morning inside a school in Yonkers.

Officials at Gorton High School said a student brought a knife onto the campus and used it during a fight with another student. The victim is said to be in stable condition and the school is in active communication the victim's family.

Police said both the suspect and the victim are students at the school. It is unclear what led up to the stabbing, but what is clear is parents were very upset about the incident and were seen picking up their kids early.

The school was temporarily placed on lockdown, but has since resumed normal activities, officials said, adding there is no active threat against anyone in the school.

In a joint statement, the Yonkers School District and Yonkers Police Department said, in part, "Should families choose to pick up their children, please be aware that only the parent or guardian on file may do so. Pick-ups are taking place at the Palisade Avenue entrance of Gorton High School.

"We thank everyone for their patience and understanding during this situation. The safety of our students and staff remains our top priority, and we are committed to providing a safe and secure environment. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available."