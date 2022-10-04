Goodwill launches new website for online thrifting

NEW YORK -- In this tight economy, everyone is felling the squeeze on our budgets.

Thrifting is a great way to save money and shop sustainably.

Now there's a new way to bargain hunt online.

GoodWillFinds.com launches Tuesday. It's a new secondhand marketplace for finding treasures, so you can shop online and do some good.

Sustainable stylist Sarah Teresinksi, who is working with GoodWillFinds.com to promote the new site, joined CBS2 with great ideas on what to look for.

