The Best Goodie Bag: A Valley Stream 'cakery' where everyone is family

The Best Goodie Bag: A Valley Stream 'cakery' where everyone is family

The Best Goodie Bag: A Valley Stream 'cakery' where everyone is family

VALLEY STREAM, N.Y. – On Long Island, multiple generations of family are working together to pursue a dream they originally didn't know they had.

They're baking cookies and cupcakes at The Best Goodie Bag, their rainbow-colored Valley Stream storefront.

It all began when retired police officer Darlene Edwards, along with her daughters and niece, decided to bake together for a family birthday party. Their treats were such a hit that they started taking requests, which snowballed into a brick-and-mortar shop.

"It was a fluke, but it was a good fluke," Darlene said.

Now, she and her family have found their passion.

"We call ourselves a 'cakery' because everything we do here is sweet," Darlene said.

The Best Goodie Bag offers everything from cake doughnuts to banana pudding.

"We have all the goodies, all the sweets," Darlene's niece Caprice Campbell said. "We got it. It's in the bag."

Darlene and Caprice co-own the business with Darlene's daughters Dale Campbell and Eleesa Abrams. The family handles all aspects of the business, from decorating the cakes to mopping the floors.

"Everybody in here is family—my younger son, my granddaughter. My husband comes in and does delivery. My older son comes in and helps out," Darlene said. "This is us."

Caprice created the website. Eleesa is the problem solver. Dale, who grew up with the business and went on to pursue a degree in culinary arts, contributes formal technique. Darlene plays the role of mom to all, welcoming customers like part of the family.

For Darlene, all these contributions are equally important.

"I don't think that we could do it without each other," she said.

The Best Goodie Bag

77 Roosevelt Ave

Valley Stream, NY 11581

(516) 544-8242

http://thegoodiebagny.com/