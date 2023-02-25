Watch CBS News
Nurse fired after allegedly slamming newborn at Long Island hospital; Department of Health investigating

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

WEST ISLIP, N.Y. -- Suffolk County Police have opened an investigation into what they call the troubling handling of a newborn at Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip.

The father of the newborn was shooting a video through a window of the NICU when he says he witnessed a nurse lift, then slam the newborn down in a bassinet.

The family says the baby, who was just 2 days old at the time, is doing OK.

The state Department of Health is investigating.

Good Samaritan Hospital says the nurse has been fired.

The hospital released the following statement:

"Upon learning of this incident, swift and immediate action was taken, including conducting an investigation and consequently terminating the individual involved. Additionally, we reported the individual to the Department of Health for further review. Keeping our patients safe remains our paramount concern."

