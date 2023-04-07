Good Friday in NYC: Christians walk for peace in Way of the Cross procession

Way of the Cross procession travels across Brooklyn Bridge

NEW YORK - On this Good Friday, marches called "The Way of the Cross," are being held by Christians around the world, including several in Manhattan who said they're walking for peace.

Catholic Charities Executive Director Monsignor Kevin Sullivan led an opening prayer for the Christians gathered to walk Friday morning.

"To go through what Jesus went through and remember that time in silence, in prayer," said Tyler Rivera, a student at Fordam Preparatory School in the Bronx.

Their steps symbolize the path Jesus walked as he carried the cross, nailed to his back.

"Remember the sacrifice that Jesus made for all of us. We gather here the first time since COVID, it's been four years. We walk through the City of New York and pray for all those who are suffering," Sister Susan Francois said.

PAX Christi Metro, a religious organization rooted in non-violence, led the walk from East 47th Street down Second Avenue to 42nd Street, stopping at stations along the way. Each station, or stop, depicts key moments in Jesus's journey to his death and ties it to modern day issues.

"Jesus Falls the First Time... The theme is that we contemplate gun violence, we believe all are equal in God's sight," said participant Margaret Flanagan.

It's also a procession of prayer reflecting on those suffering throughout the world.

"How do we need to change our lives to help people in this world today?" participant Jill Frasier said.

Christians believe Christ died on Good Friday, then rose from the dead two days later, what is now Easter.

"Easter, for me, is more of a rejuvenated state," said participant Devon Brooks. "Following the examples of Jesus helps me be an example for others."

Good Friday also marks the end of lent, a 40-day period that honors what Christians believe was Jesus's 40 days of fasting in the desert.

Another procession will travel from the United Nations area, moving along 42nd Street and ending on Eighth Avenue.

Stock markets are closed for the day. Banks and the post office remain open.