Golden Mall food court in Queens reopens after undergoing major redesign

By Elle McLogan

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - A beloved food court known for Asian flavors has reopened in Queens after a major redesign.

Across the street from the Flushing Library and down a flight of stairs is what could be the most aromatic basement in New York City: the Golden Mall food court.

"We had a reputation where, if you want the most authentic food, you come here," manager Robert Cheng said.

His family has owned the mall since the year 2000, starting up with a single vendor and expanding with more and more Asian flavors, from Sichuanese skewers to Taiwanese sponge cake.

After a gut renovation that kept its doors shut for four years, the food court has reopened with a shiny new makeover, featuring spacious seating and neon-lighted accents. Gone is the no-frills environment of the early 2000s.

"You were not coming for the ambience per se," Cheng said.

He hopes the modern update will have broader appeal in a competitive market without diminishing the food court's history.

Queens food writer Joe DiStefano says the food court helped shape the palate of New York and pioneered the now-common food hall format. 

"It served as a window into regional Chinese food for both homesick Chinese as well as New York City food adventurers," he said.

Robert Cheng says the bare-bones basement was a relatively affordable setting for new vendors and served as a launchpad. Xi'an Famous Foods began as a stall and has since expanded to more than a dozen locations citywide.

"Seeing my tenants grow from nothing makes me proud," Cheng said.

He says a second larger location for the food court is slated to open in Lower Manhattan later this year.

First published on April 10, 2024 / 9:53 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

