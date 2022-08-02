GMHC working to offer support for New Yorkers amid monkeypox outbreak

NEW YORK -- Both New York City and state health departments have issued emergency declarations due to the outbreak of monkeypox virus.

This comes after the World Health Organization called the outbreak a global emergency, which is their highest level of alert.

Monkeypox is in the same virus family as smallpox and is spread through direct physical contact.

Every state in the United States is reporting cases, but New York is the epicenter of the outbreak. More than 1,500 cases have been reported here as of Tuesday, but Mayor Eric Adams estimates up to 150,000 New Yorkers may be at risk.

MONKEYPOX IN NYC: Identifying symptoms, prevention tips, how to get a vaccine and more

The vast majority of those infected are men who acquired the virus through intimate contact with other men, but anyone can be infected with monkeypox, and the race is on to stop the spread.

CBS2's Dana Tyler spoke to Jason Cianciotto, vice president of communications and public policy for GMHC, Gay Men's Health Crisis. GMHC is known for leading the fight against HIV/AIDS and providing health services and social support. They're now advising the LGBTQ+ community to be aware but not to panic about monkeypox.

For more information, visit gmhc.org/monkeypox-update.

You can watch the full interview in the video above.