NYPD: Remains found in Queens backyard in 2021 identified as missing Brooklyn woman Gloria Lee
NEW YORK -- Police have identified human remains found in Queens in 2021.
A skull was found on July 26, 2021, in the backyard of a home in the Jamaica section.
Police say it's the remains of a missing woman from Flatbush, Brooklyn -- 54-year-old Gloria Lee.
Investigators don't know how Lee died but have ruled her death a homicide.
Police are now looking for her killer.
