NYPD: Remains found in Queens backyard in 2021 identified as missing Brooklyn woman Gloria Lee

Police identify remains found last July in Queens

Police identify remains found last July in Queens

Police identify remains found last July in Queens

NEW YORK -- Police have identified human remains found in Queens in 2021.

A skull was found on July 26, 2021, in the backyard of a home in the Jamaica section.

READ MORE: Skull discovered in backyard of Queens home

Police say it's the remains of a missing woman from Flatbush, Brooklyn -- 54-year-old Gloria Lee.

Investigators don't know how Lee died but have ruled her death a homicide.

Police are now looking for her killer.