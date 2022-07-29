Watch CBS News
NYPD: Remains found in Queens backyard in 2021 identified as missing Brooklyn woman Gloria Lee

NEW YORK -- Police have identified human remains found in Queens in 2021.

A skull was found on July 26, 2021, in the backyard of a home in the Jamaica section.

READ MORE: Skull discovered in backyard of Queens home

Police say it's the remains of a missing woman from Flatbush, Brooklyn -- 54-year-old Gloria Lee.

Investigators don't know how Lee died but have ruled her death a homicide.

Police are now looking for her killer.

