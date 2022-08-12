Global supply chain issues disrupting construction projects in Hackensack

HACKENSACK, N.J. -- Global supply chain issues are putting a pause on many major projects.

It's impacting some cities in northern New Jersey, CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado reported Friday.

It's an issue the everyday consumer has been dealing with more months: lack of supplies in the aisles and on the shelves.

"Just everyday things are delayed or people just can't get it. It's tough all around," said Hackensack City Project Manager Ryan Westra.

But what about for cities and towns? Officials said they're not immune to supply chain issues that are making it more difficult to get multi-million dollar projects done on time.

"DPW ordered garbage trucks I think about a year and a half ago and we're still waiting," said Westra.

According to Westra, lack of construction supplies has caused issues to a major city project aimed at stopping sewer water from flooding streets and homes. The project's next phase was pushed back until at least the fall.

"The materials are delayed due to supply chain issues with steel reinforcement and just raw materials for making concrete," said Westra.

Experts said they don't anticipate a solution to major supply chain issues until the end of next year, which could mean an even longer pause on city projects, such as the one at Staib Park.

A new gazebo for the park remains under construction as crews await a shipment of steel.

"I don't know if you saw the sign on the other side that said that this is gonna happen. It was there last year but because of COVID it got delayed," a resident said. "Everything is harder to get nowadays, but I think the city is really trying hard to move along."

Hackensack residents are understanding of delays in projects fueled by taxpayer dollars.

"City employees are doing the best they can to expedite or find other ways to make up for those delays. It's just tough. It's all around," said Westra.