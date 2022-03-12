Vehicle slams into Bergen County insurance agency office
GLEN ROCK, N.J. -- A car crashed through the front of an insurance agency office in downtown Glen Rock on Friday.
Police say the driver was parking in front of the office, but instead of hitting the brake, the person hit the gas pedal and went right through the glass windows.
No one was hurt.
The buildings department is checking the building to make sure there is no major structural damage.
