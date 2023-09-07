Watch CBS News
Police seek 2 suspects in Glen Rock home invasion

GLEN ROCK, N.J. -- Police are searching for two suspects after a home invasion in Glen Rock.

Investigators say the masked suspects broke into a home Wednesday afternoon on Belvidere Road.

A 13-year-old who lives there was home alone.

Police say the suspects ran into him in the kitchen and then took off through backyards.

Residents in the area are now nervous after hearing about the break-in.

"We saw the police just swarm down our street. We saw Bergen County. Nobody knew what was going on, and it was scary ... It freaks me out. I mean, we were home when this happened. It could have been us," a neighbor said.

The teenager was not injured, and the suspects left emptyhanded.

First published on September 6, 2023 / 9:22 PM

