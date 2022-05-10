Watch CBS News
2 people killed when car overturns in Glen Ridge, New Jersey

GLEN RIDGE, N.J. -- A serious crash is under investigation this morning in Glen Ridge, New Jersey.

CBS2 has learned at least two people are dead.

The crash happened along Bloomfield Avenue near Ridgewood Avenue.

Chopper 2 was overhead, where it appeared one car struck a tree and overturned.

Police and the Essex County prosecutor's office are on the scene. 

Bloomfield Ave. is closed in the area. 

Stick with CBS2, CBS News New York and CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.

