2 people killed when car overturns in Glen Ridge, New Jersey

Chopper 2 over serious crash in Glen Ridge

GLEN RIDGE, N.J. -- A serious crash is under investigation this morning in Glen Ridge, New Jersey.

CBS2 has learned at least two people are dead.

The crash happened along Bloomfield Avenue near Ridgewood Avenue.

Chopper 2 was overhead, where it appeared one car struck a tree and overturned.

Police and the Essex County prosecutor's office are on the scene.

Bloomfield Ave. is closed in the area.

