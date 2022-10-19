Girl Scouts of Nassau County receive $1.8 million donation from philanthropist Mackenzie Scott

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. -- The Girl Scouts of Nassau County have received a $1.8 million donation from philanthropist Mackenzie Scott.

The Nassau council plans to use the money to help build a new program and event space.

They will also use it to increase innovation and diversity efforts over the next three years and to expand a traveling van program to offer storefront locations so others can sign up and join.

The donation is part of an $84.5 million gift to the Girl Scouts movement nationwide from Scott.