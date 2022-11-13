Watch CBS News
Girl Scouts of Greater New York sees record growth in membership

NEW YORK -- The Girl Scouts of Greater New York saw a record growth in membership this year.

The organization says sign-ups are up 164% compared to last year, and they're just one month into the scouting year.

The Girl Scouts say people are returning to the organization after the pandemic forced everyone to stay home.

The Girl Scouts runs the popular cookie program, which is the largest girl-led business. They also run programs in STEM, outdoor adventures and leadership development.

The organization has surpassed 12,000 members and expects to reach 21,000 members for the year, which is close to pre-pandemic membership levels.

