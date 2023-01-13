Watch CBS News
Local News

Girl Scout Amanda Tennaro creates pet pantry at Hoboken Community Center to help furry friends of clients, and more

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Girl Scout creates pet pantry at Hoboken Community Center
Girl Scout creates pet pantry at Hoboken Community Center 03:26

NEW YORK - CBS2 is on your corner, and in your corner. 

We love to highlight members of the community making a difference where they live. 

Hoboken, N.J. native and Girl Scout Amanda Tennaro is making it her mission to help animals in her city. She created a pet pantry in conjunction with the Hoboken Community Center, to serve clients, in addition to their pets. 

Amanda and Chesleigh Meade from the Hoboken Community Center spoke with CBS2's Chris Wragge about their efforts. 

You can see their full interview in the video above. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on January 13, 2023 / 10:10 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.