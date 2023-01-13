Girl Scout Amanda Tennaro creates pet pantry at Hoboken Community Center to help furry friends of clients, and more

NEW YORK - CBS2 is on your corner, and in your corner.

We love to highlight members of the community making a difference where they live.

Hoboken, N.J. native and Girl Scout Amanda Tennaro is making it her mission to help animals in her city. She created a pet pantry in conjunction with the Hoboken Community Center, to serve clients, in addition to their pets.

Amanda and Chesleigh Meade from the Hoboken Community Center spoke with CBS2's Chris Wragge about their efforts.

