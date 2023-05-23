Girl Be Heard combines art with activism for young performers to find their purpose

Girl Be Heard takes to the stage tonight

NEW YORK -- An inspiring group of young performers is using its talent for social change.

Girl Be Heard is made up of actors, dancers, singers and poets.

Mainstage performances begin tonight, under this year's title, "Organize: Take to the streets!"

We heard from the company's Artistic Director Dr. Angela Fatou Gittens, along with two young performers, Fiona Grand and Sawyer Evans, about what to expect from the show.

They also spoke about why the group helped them grow.

