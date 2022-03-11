CBS2 meteorologist Giorgio Panetta guest stars on "The Equalizer"

NEW YORK - A member of our talented team is stepping into the spotlight.

CBS2's Lonnie Quinn knows him very well, so he's going to tell us all about it.

As Quinn reports, we have some important weather news to report that has nothing to do with the forecast. One of our own will be guest starring on a CBS hit series, and we have a sneak peek.

Giorgio Panetta and Lonnie Quinn hard at work in the First Alert Weather Center. CBS2

A typical day at work for weather producer and meteorologist Giorgio Panetta is in the CBS2 First Alert Weather Center. This Sunday at 8 p.m. on Channel 2, our own Giorgio, or "G" as he's affectionately known in the newsroom, can be seen hitting the big time on the small screen on "The Equalizer."

"It was cool. I look like a gangster. I look real mean," Panetta said.

It takes a studied actor to be such a good bad guy.

Giorgio tells us this "Equalizer" gig was a new experience for him

"It was definitely the most, the most intense ... Hollywood stuff. I've done the lighting and the smoke, and it was just a big production, big load," he said.

Giorgio Panetta hard at work covering a winter storm earlier in 2022. CBS2

He gave us some personal insight into working with Queen Latifah.

"She's fantastic. Super professional, really nice," he said. "It was interesting to watch her work too, as it's her show. And I was, like, trying to learn as well, being on set."

And a few more fun facts. His character's name is Vince.

"My middle name is Vincent. So it wasn't Giorgio Vincent Panetta," he said.

We're all thrilled to see our G living this dream. Well deserved.

"Everyone is just so happy for me and like genuinely proud of me. It makes me feel good. Really does," he said.