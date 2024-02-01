Westchester County high school girls basketball coach celebrates record 800th win

IRVINGTON, N.Y. -- A Westchester County high school girls basketball coach celebrated a historic win Thursday night.

Coach Gina Maher led the Irvington High School girls basketball team in their victory against Eastchester, 48-27.

"It's not really about me, it's about them and the program. I'm so lucky," Maher said.

It was Maher's 800th win, the most wins for any high school basketball coach in New York state.

"It's fighting for women in sports, and Irvington has helped us do that," she said.

"It's no coincidence that she has won 800 games in the last 45-50 years," former player Tara Fitzpatrick said.

Maher first walked onto the court as a coach in 1975. She's led the Irvington Bulldogs to win six state public school titles, five Federation championships and countless others. She was also inducted into the New York State Basketball Hall of Fame.

Maher has impacted hundreds of players in her years as coach, including many who were in the stands Thursday night to show their support.

When asked what she learned from Maher, former player Janice Bochicchio said, "Oh my gosh, all my life skills -- discipline, hard work."

"The expectation was clear, but she filled you with tons of love and you became part of her family," former player Christina Bochicchio said.

Now, years later, her daughter is on the same team and part of history.

"This team is not just a team, she makes it family. She's the nucleus of Irvington," guard Anders Knapp said.

Maher attributing her success to her family, former coaches and players.

As for what's next, she says, "The next game. We play Ossining on Saturday. They're really, really good."