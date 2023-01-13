Giants fans celebrate Big Blue Friday heading into playoff weekend

NEW YORK -- It's Big Blue Friday, and Giants fans are pumped as they gear up for playoff weekend.

CBS2's Chris Wragge spoke with Shaun O'Hara ahead of the big game. The three-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl 42 champion was the centerpiece of the Giants during the Manning era.

"When you just look at the way the team has ascended all season long, their trajectory has been a crescendo, every week they're just getting better and better," he said. "This has been an unbelievable and remarkable turnaround."

O'Hara spoke about what makes this team so special and how they compare to his Super Bowl 42 run. He also touched on what they need to win on the road, and how much he misses the game.

Tune in this Sunday at 4:30 p.m. for kickoff -- a prime spot for the Giants and Vikings on wildcard weekend. CBS2's Otis Livingston will be in Minneapolis with live coverage all day on CBS2.