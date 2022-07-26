Ghislaine Maxwell transferred to Florida prison to serve 20-year sentence for sex trafficking
NEW YORK -- Ghislaine Maxwell has been moved to a federal prison in Tallahassee, Florida to serve her 20-year sentence for sex trafficking.
Maxwell was sentenced last monthin Manhattan Federal Court for recruiting and grooming girls as young as 14 for Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse.
Epstein died by suicide while awaiting trial in a Manhattan jail in 2019.
Maxwell's attorneys are appealing her conviction and sentence.
