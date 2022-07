Cashless toll system goes online Sunday at the GWB

NEW YORK -- The George Washington Bridge is going cashless.

All cash toll lanes will be eliminated when a new electronic tolling system goes online Sunday, July 10.

The system will take pictures of vehicles without E-ZPass and bill drivers by mail.

Port Authority officials expect the upgrade to ease traffic delays at the bridge.