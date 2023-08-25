Watch CBS News
Local News

George Washington Bridge upper level reopens with major delays for morning commute

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

GWB upper level reopens with major delays for morning commute
GWB upper level reopens with major delays for morning commute 00:47

NEW YORK -- Drivers are facing major delays this morning on the George Washington Bridge

A crash involving a truck fire was reported around 11 p.m. Thursday. 

The investigation shut down all lanes on the inbound upper level for seven hours.

Watch live updates

CBS News New York Live

The upper level has since reopened, but two-hour delays continue for the commute.

Trucks should use the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge as an alternative, and cars can use the lower level or the Lincoln or Holland Tunnels. 

Stick with CBS New York for the latest traffic updates. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 25, 2023 / 5:22 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.