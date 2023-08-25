George Washington Bridge upper level reopens with major delays for morning commute

GWB upper level reopens with major delays for morning commute

NEW YORK -- Drivers are facing major delays this morning on the George Washington Bridge.

A crash involving a truck fire was reported around 11 p.m. Thursday.

The investigation shut down all lanes on the inbound upper level for seven hours.

The upper level has since reopened, but two-hour delays continue for the commute.

Trucks should use the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge as an alternative, and cars can use the lower level or the Lincoln or Holland Tunnels.

