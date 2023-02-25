George Washington Bridge, Holland Tunnel and Lincoln Tunnel affected by weekend closures

NEW YORK -- There are lots of lane closures at the bridges and tunnels this weekend and early next week.

Travelers are urged to plan ahead and allow for additional travel time.

LANE CLOSURES

George Washington Bridge

From 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, to 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, the 179th Street ramp will be closed. New Jersey-bound motorists can use the lower level.

From 11 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, to 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, three eastbound lanes on the upper level will be closed.

From 11 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, to 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, two eastbound lanes on the upper level Trans-Manhattan Expressway will be closed.

From 11 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, to 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, the ramp from the southbound Palisades Interstate Parkway to eastbound lanes on the upper level will be closed. New York-bound motorists can exit at Hudson Terrace.

From 11 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, to 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, Hudson Street will be closed. New York-bound motorists will be detoured to Center Avenue and the eastbound Center Avenue ramp.

From 11 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, to 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, three westbound lanes on the upper level will be closed.

From 11 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, to 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, the ramp from the northbound Henry Hudson Parkway to westbound lanes on the upper level will be closed. New Jersey-bound motorists can use the lower level.

From 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, to 8 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, all westbound lanes on the lower level will be closed. New Jersey-bound motorists can use the upper level.

Holland Tunnel

From 11:59 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, to 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, the New Jersey-bound tube of the Holland Tunnel will be closed due to ongoing Superstorm Sandy-related repairs. The New York-bound tube remains open during work.

From 11 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, to 5:30 a.m. the following morning, and on multiple overnights through 2025, the New Jersey-bound tube of the Holland Tunnel will be closed due to ongoing Superstorm Sandy-related repairs. The New York-bound tube remains open during work in the New Jersey-bound tube.

From Sunday, Feb. 26, through Thursday, March 2, from 11 p.m. each night to 5 a.m. the following morning, one eastbound lane will be closed.

Lincoln Tunnel

On Saturday, Feb. 25, from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. the south tube will be closed. New York-bound traffic will be redirected to the center tube. New Jersey bound traffic in the north tube will not be affected.

From 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, to 5 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27, and again from 11 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, to 5 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, the north tube will be closed. New Jersey-bound traffic will be redirected to the center tube. New York-bound traffic in the south tube will not be affected. Vehicles on 10th Avenue must turn right on 40th Street for tunnel access to New Jersey.

AIRPORTS & AIRTRAIN

Through spring 2023, level 1 of John F. Kennedy International Airport's Yellow Parking Lot at Terminal 5 is designated only for individuals with special needs or disabilities and premium reserved parking. All other vehicles must park in levels 2 to 6. Parking attendants are available to assist on level 1.

LaGuardia Link Q70 bus service is fare-free year-round to encourage the use of public transit to and from LaGuardia Airport.

PATH

The southwest entrance to the Harrison station is closed at all hours to accommodate construction under way at the station. During construction, riders are required to use traffic signal pedestrian crossings at Angelo Cifelli Drive and Guyon Drive to access a corresponding station house on the opposite side of Frank E. Rodgers Boulevard.

Customers who use the PATH WTC station during overnights should use the street level entrances at Fulton Street or Vesey Street via the North Concourse in the 2 World Trade Center transit lobby. Oculus access is limited overnight from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. to allow for enhanced cleaning and the safety and security of customers due to reduced traffic volumes. All other entrances will be closed.

As a reminder, the 9 St and 23 St stations are closed from each midnight to 5 a.m. for maintenance. Nearby PATH stations at Christopher St, 14 St and 33 St remain open 24 hours a day unless otherwise noted.