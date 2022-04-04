First Alert Traffic: Heavy delays on George Washington Bridge for morning commute
NEW YORK -- Driving into Manhattan this morning was challenging for those using the George Washington Bridge.
An earlier accident with a debris spill had the inbound lanes of the upper level closed for over an hour.
Lanes have since reopened, but delays at the toll plaza lingered.
Motorists were advised to stick with the Lincoln or Holland tunnels instead.
