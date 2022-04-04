First Alert Traffic: Heavy delays on George Washington Bridge for morning commute

NEW YORK -- Driving into Manhattan this morning was challenging for those using the George Washington Bridge.

An earlier accident with a debris spill had the inbound lanes of the upper level closed for over an hour.

Chopper 2 Flying FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Chopper 2 is over the George Washington Bridge, where the inbound lanes of the upper level are closed for the morning commute. Watch complete local coverage on CBS News New York: http://cbsloc.al/cbsnewsnewyork Posted by CBS New York on Monday, April 4, 2022

Lanes have since reopened, but delays at the toll plaza lingered.

GWB Upper to NY has a delay of 2 hours due to a crash closing all lanes. All traffic to NY use an alternate route. — GWB. Wear a Face Covering. (@PANYNJ_GWB) April 4, 2022

Motorists were advised to stick with the Lincoln or Holland tunnels instead.