George Washington Bridge police activity causing heavy delays. What to know for the commute.

NEW YORK -- Drivers are facing heavy delays on the George Washington Bridge for the Wednesday morning commute.

As of 7 a.m., there was more than an hour wait to get through the toll plaza.

The right lanes are closed in both directions on both decks because of police activity in the area.

The GWB Bus Terminal is also closed. Buses are picking up and dropping off between 178th and 179th streets on Fort Washington Avenue.

"During morning rush hour at all Hudson river crossings, customers should expect the possibility of significant delays. We strongly encourage commuters to allow for extra travel time and consider using public transportation," the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey posted on social media.

Drivers heading into Manhattan should use the Holland or Lincoln tunnels instead of the bridge.

