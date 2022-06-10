Watch CBS News
George Washington Bridge goes cashless in July

NEW YORK -- The George Washington Bridge is going cashless.

Starting July 10, a new electronic tolling system goes online.

Cash toll collection will be eliminated in hopes of easing delays crossing the GWB.

The new system will capture images of license plates for payment by mail for non-E-ZPass customers.

It's part of the Port Authority's push to upgrade bridge and tunnel crossings.

First published on June 9, 2022 / 9:45 PM

