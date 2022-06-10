George Washington Bridge goes cashless in July
NEW YORK -- The George Washington Bridge is going cashless.
Starting July 10, a new electronic tolling system goes online.
Cash toll collection will be eliminated in hopes of easing delays crossing the GWB.
The new system will capture images of license plates for payment by mail for non-E-ZPass customers.
It's part of the Port Authority's push to upgrade bridge and tunnel crossings.
