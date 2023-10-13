Rep. George Santos says he was accosted by an anti-Israel protester on Capitol Hill
WASHINGTON -- Rep. George Santos says he was accosted by what he calls an anti-Israel protester Friday.
The Long Island congressman could be heard shouting in a hallway on Capitol Hill.
"They should not be allowed in here. What is happening in Israel is abhorrent, that's what it is," he said.
A man could later be seen in the hallway in handcuffs and surrounded by Capitol Police officers.
Investigators have not elaborated on exactly what happened.
