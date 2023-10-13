Watch CBS News
Local News

Rep. George Santos says he was accosted by an anti-Israel protester on Capitol Hill

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Rep. George Santos says anti-Israel protester approached him on Capitol Hill
Rep. George Santos says anti-Israel protester approached him on Capitol Hill 00:23

WASHINGTON -- Rep. George Santos says he was accosted by what he calls an anti-Israel protester Friday.

The Long Island congressman could be heard shouting in a hallway on Capitol Hill.

"They should not be allowed in here. What is happening in Israel is abhorrent, that's what it is," he said.

A man could later be seen in the hallway in handcuffs and surrounded by Capitol Police officers.

Investigators have not elaborated on exactly what happened.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 13, 2023 / 7:13 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.