Rep. George Santos says he was accosted by an anti-Israel protester on Capitol Hill

Rep. George Santos says anti-Israel protester approached him on Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON -- Rep. George Santos says he was accosted by what he calls an anti-Israel protester Friday.

The Long Island congressman could be heard shouting in a hallway on Capitol Hill.

"They should not be allowed in here. What is happening in Israel is abhorrent, that's what it is," he said.

A man could later be seen in the hallway in handcuffs and surrounded by Capitol Police officers.

Investigators have not elaborated on exactly what happened.