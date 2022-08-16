9 alleged mob members indicted on federal charges in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Nine people linked to the mob were indicted Tuesday on federal charges related to racketeering and operating an illegal gambling operation.

One of those defendants is a Nassau County Police detective.

As CBS2's Hannah Kliger reports, seven of those nine alleged members or associates of the Genovese or Bonanno crime families appeared in court in Brooklyn, with one other arraigned in federal court in Florida. A ninth defendant, who prosecutors identified as Joseph Rutigliano, remains at large.

All seven defendants who appeared in Brooklyn court pled not guilty and were released on bail, including Hector Rosario, a Nassau County police detective. His charges include obstruction of justice and false statements made to law enforcement. Prosecutors say he accepted money from organized crime in exchange for offering to arrange police raids of competing gambling operations.

The Nassau County Police Department says Rosario has been suspended without pay and is pending an administrative hearing.

The other defendants included Anthony Pipitone, who is accused of racketeering, money laundering, conspiracy and operating an illegal gambling business. His bail was set to $2 million.

Prosecutors say members of these organized crime families conducted these illegal gambling operations since at least 2012.

They identified 63-year-old Carmelo Polito as an acting captain of the Genovese crime family. He is charged with racketeering, money laundering, operating an illegal gambling business and attempted extortion. His bail was set at $1.1 million.

Their next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 13 for a status conference.