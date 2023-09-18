Generac recalls more than 60,000 portable generators over burn risk

Generac is recalling more than 60,000 portable generators over potential fire and burn hazards.

The recalled generators' fuel tanks have a valve issue that may cause them to "build up excess pressure and expel fuel when opened, posing fire and burn hazards," according to a notice from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. Generac Power Systems has received reports of 27 overheating incidents, including three severe burn injuries, the Waukesha, Wisconsin-based manufacturer said Thursday.

The recall covers roughly 64,000 generators sold at a variety of major home improvement and hardware stores from April 2011 through June 2023 for between $3,300 and $3,650, the recall notice shows. Consumers should immediately stop using the generators and contact the manufacturer for a free repair kit, the CPSC said.

The recall covers Generac portable generators with the following unit types and model numbers.

Unit Type Model Numbers GP15000E G0057341

G0057342

005734R1

005734R2 GP17500E G0057351

G0057352

005735R1

005735R2

Consumers can find the unit type of their generator printed on both sides of the tank and on the control panel. The model number is printed on a label on the heat shield between the engine and alternator of the generator.

Consumers with questions can call Generac at 888-391-0503 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central time, Monday through Friday, or online at www.generac.com/GPenhancements or www.generac.com, where they can click on "Important Recall Information" at the top of the page for more information.