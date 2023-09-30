Watch CBS News
Local News

Gas prices in New Jersey set to rise about 2% starting Sunday

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Gas prices set to rise in New Jersey
Gas prices set to rise in New Jersey 00:21

TRENTON, N.J. -- Gas prices are going up in New Jersey.

Starting Sunday, you will pay up to 2% more because of an increase in the gasoline tax. Drivers pulling up to the pump will pay about a penny more per gallon.

Officials said the increase is needed because gas consumption fell below state projections.

Last year, the tax fell.

Adjustments are needed yearly to support bridge and road repairs, officials said.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 30, 2023 / 7:53 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.