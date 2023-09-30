Gas prices in New Jersey set to rise about 2% starting Sunday

Gas prices set to rise in New Jersey

Gas prices set to rise in New Jersey

Gas prices set to rise in New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. -- Gas prices are going up in New Jersey.

Starting Sunday, you will pay up to 2% more because of an increase in the gasoline tax. Drivers pulling up to the pump will pay about a penny more per gallon.

Officials said the increase is needed because gas consumption fell below state projections.

Last year, the tax fell.

Adjustments are needed yearly to support bridge and road repairs, officials said.