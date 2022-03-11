With gas prices skyrocketing, is the time right to switch to an electric car?

High gas prices have some drivers considering switching to electric

NEW YORK -- Drivers are being squeezed as the price of gas hits record highs, which has many people asking if it's time to switch to an electric car.

Right now, $4.35 a gallon for regular gas may sound like a bargain to some with the average in the city at $4.45.

One gas station on Manhattan's West Side is charging $5.89.

"I start for $60 to fill it up. Now I go to $120," driver Peter Kanius told CBS2's Thalia Perez. "I'm working for gasoline, taxes, propane and everything."

One hybrid car driver says the jump in gas prices has his friends considering different options.

"One of my best friends called me up last night, knows I have an electric car, and was asking for tips on how to buy one and what to look for," he said.

With electric charging stations located all over the city, it may look like an appealing alternative, but not so fast, says automotive expert Lauren Fix.

"Gas prices will continue to climb and that doesn't mean go look for an electric vehicle. It means maintain the vehicle that you have," she said.

Fix says if you're thinking of getting another vehicle, there are a number of factors to consider before jumping into an electric car.

"The insurance rates are twice as high on electric cars than they are on gasoline-powered cars because of the replacement costs," she said.

Fix says there are quick changes you can make now that will save you money:

Take extra items out of your car.

Check your tire pressure once a month.

Make sure the gas cap is always tight and secure.

Make sure vehicle maintenance is up to date.

Fix also says wait at least a year before buying your next vehicle when prices level out, whether it's a regular car or an electric one.