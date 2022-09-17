Watch CBS News
Gas prices drop further in New Jersey, around nation

TRENTON, N.J. — Gas prices dropped further in New Jersey and around the nation amid lower demand after the end of the summer driving season.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.63, down 11 cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.21 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular was $3.69, down four cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.19 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

Analysts are still warning, however, that hurricane season remains a "wild card" that could disrupt oil production and refining along the Gulf Coast.

