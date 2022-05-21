Watch CBS News
Fight at Garden State Mall food court causes panic, sends people running

PARAMUS, N.J. -- Panic at a mall in New Jersey sent people running for the doors Friday.

Police say three people got into a fight in the food court at the Garden State Mall in Paramus.

Witnesses told CBS2 they saw people running and assumed it could be something much worse.

"We were at Starbucks and then suddenly there was, like, a stampede, and then we look out the window and there's probably like dozens of people, not dozens, like, maybe a hundred, they're, like, running through the mall ... We were freaked out and so then we just ran with them," witness Tony Wang said.

Police say one person is in custody.

Another person was injured and treated.

There's no word on what led to the fight.

May 20, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

