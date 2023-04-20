Watch CBS News
Garden of Dreams talent show returns to Radio City Music Hall

NEW YORK -- Wednesday was a night to remember for dozens of young people who put their talent on display at Radio City Music Hall.

More than 150 students from the Tri-State Area took center stage, singing songs, performing dances and more as part of a talent show.

CBS2's Kristine Johnson was one of the presenters.

The show was organized by the Garden of Dreams Foundation, which pairs young people with mentors to train them in skills that enhance their lives.

