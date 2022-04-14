Watch CBS News

Garden of Dreams Foundation's annual talent show returns to Radio City Music Hall

NEW YORK -- The Garden of Dreams Foundation's annual talent show returned Wednesday after a two-year pandemic pause.

The foundation works with MSG Entertainment and MSG Sports to bring life-changing opportunities to young people in need.

"It's a great show. It gives a lot of kids who otherwise wouldn't get an opportunity, it gives them an opportunity to perform and show the world how amazingly talented they are," performer Oscar Saltalamacchia said.

"Mentoring them over the past few years, I've really embodied the belief that your limits are limitless, and it's something that I always express to them. They're unbelievable," mentor Katelyn Gaffney said.

The talent show, which took place at Radio City Music Hall, featured 150 talented kids.

April 13, 2022

