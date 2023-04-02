MTA unveils newly raised overpass in Garden City

LIRR bridge in Garden City raised after repeatedly being hit by trucks

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. -- A bridge on Long Island that was repeatedly hit by trucks has been raised.

The MTA unveiled the new overpass Sunday in Garden City.

It now has a 14-foot-5-inch clearance.

The new bridge, which carries Long Island Rail Road Hempstead branch trains over Cherry Valley Avenue, replaces a structure from 1871.

It only had a 10-foot-4-inch clearance and was hit by trucks more than any other bridge in the system.