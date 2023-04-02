MTA unveils newly raised overpass in Garden City
GARDEN CITY, N.Y. -- A bridge on Long Island that was repeatedly hit by trucks has been raised.
The MTA unveiled the new overpass Sunday in Garden City.
It now has a 14-foot-5-inch clearance.
The new bridge, which carries Long Island Rail Road Hempstead branch trains over Cherry Valley Avenue, replaces a structure from 1871.
It only had a 10-foot-4-inch clearance and was hit by trucks more than any other bridge in the system.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.