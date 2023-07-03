Police: 1 dead after garbage truck, several vehicles involved in crash on Long Island Expressway Service Road in Islandia
ISLANDIA, N.Y. - Police said one person has died after a multi-car crash on the Long Island Expressway Service Road at Motor Parkway in Islandia.
At least four vehicles were involved, including what appears to be a garbage truck.
The crash happened just before 9 a.m. Monday morning.
There's no word yet on the number of injuries.
Traffic in the area remains closed off.
Chopper 2 flew over the scene.
