Watch CBS News
Local News

Police: 1 dead after garbage truck, several vehicles involved in crash on Long Island Expressway Service Road in Islandia

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

Garbage truck involved in crash on LIE Service Road in Islandia
Garbage truck involved in crash on LIE Service Road in Islandia 01:07

ISLANDIA, N.Y. - Police said one person has died after a multi-car crash on the Long Island Expressway Service Road at Motor Parkway in Islandia. 

At least four vehicles were involved, including what appears to be a garbage truck. 

lie-crash-1.jpg
CBS2

The crash happened just before 9 a.m. Monday morning. 

There's no word yet on the number of injuries. 

Traffic in the area remains closed off. 

Chopper 2 flew over the scene. 

Chopper 2 Flying

Chopper 2 is checking out traffic and various stories around the Tri-State Area this Monday morning. Fly along and let us know where you're watching from! Watch more on CBS News New York: http://cbsloc.al/cbsnnewyork

Posted by CBS New York on Monday, July 3, 2023

First published on July 3, 2023 / 10:27 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.