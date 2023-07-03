Police: 1 dead after garbage truck, several vehicles involved in crash on Long Island Expressway Service Road in Islandia

Garbage truck involved in crash on LIE Service Road in Islandia

Garbage truck involved in crash on LIE Service Road in Islandia

Garbage truck involved in crash on LIE Service Road in Islandia

ISLANDIA, N.Y. - Police said one person has died after a multi-car crash on the Long Island Expressway Service Road at Motor Parkway in Islandia.

At least four vehicles were involved, including what appears to be a garbage truck.

CBS2

The crash happened just before 9 a.m. Monday morning.

There's no word yet on the number of injuries.

Traffic in the area remains closed off.

Chopper 2 flew over the scene.