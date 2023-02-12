Watch CBS News
Local News

Gansevoort Peninsula, Manhattan's first public beach, set to open this summer

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Manhattan's 1st public beach to open this summer
Manhattan's 1st public beach to open this summer 00:23

NEW YORK -- The Gansevoort Peninsula, Manhattan's first public beach, is set to open this summer, offering a riverside retreat in the West Village. 

It will give city dwellers a place to lay out on the sand and catch some rays, but not go swimming. 

There will be a number of attraction at the site, including a public art installation, an athletic field, a kayak launch and a tree-lined promenade. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on February 12, 2023 / 10:37 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.