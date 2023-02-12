Gansevoort Peninsula, Manhattan's first public beach, set to open this summer
NEW YORK -- The Gansevoort Peninsula, Manhattan's first public beach, is set to open this summer, offering a riverside retreat in the West Village.
It will give city dwellers a place to lay out on the sand and catch some rays, but not go swimming.
There will be a number of attraction at the site, including a public art installation, an athletic field, a kayak launch and a tree-lined promenade.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.