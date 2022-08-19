Gandhi statue outside Queens temple targeted by vandals twice in one month
NEW YORK -- A statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Queens has been vandalized twice this month.
Surveillance video caught suspects in the act on Tuesday.
Police say a sledgehammer was used to damage the statue in front of a Hindu temple on 111th Street in Richmond Hill.
Investigators say six suspects took off in a white Mercedes and a dark-colored car, possibly a Toyota Camry.
No arrests have been made.
The same statue was also vandalized on Aug. 3.
