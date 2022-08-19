Gandhi statue outside Queens temple targeted by vandals twice in one month

Gandhi statue in Queens vandalized for 2nd time in 1 month

NEW YORK -- A statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Queens has been vandalized twice this month.

Surveillance video caught suspects in the act on Tuesday.

Police say a sledgehammer was used to damage the statue in front of a Hindu temple on 111th Street in Richmond Hill.

Investigators say six suspects took off in a white Mercedes and a dark-colored car, possibly a Toyota Camry.

No arrests have been made.

The same statue was also vandalized on Aug. 3.