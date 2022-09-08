Watch CBS News
Pereira scores equalizer for NYCFC in draw with Cincinnati

/ AP

NEW YORK — Gabriel Pereira scored the tying goal in the 41st minute for New York City FC in a 1-1 draw with Cincinnati on Wednesday night.

Cincinnati took the lead in the 22nd minute on an own goal by Thiago Martins.

Roman Celentano had seven saves for Cincinnati (9-8-12). Sean Johnson saved one of the two shots he faced for NYCFC (13-10-7).

Both teams play again on Saturday. NYCFC visits Charlotte FC and Cincinnati hosts the San Jose Earthquakes.

First published on September 7, 2022 / 11:46 PM

© 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

