Judge denies motion to dismiss Gabby Petito's parents' lawsuit against Brian Laundrie's parents
NEW YORK -- A judge in Florida has denied all motions to dismiss Gabby Petito's parents' civil lawsuit against Brian Laundrie's parents.
The Petitos claim the Laundries knew their son had murdered Petito nearly a month before her body was found in Wyoming in September 2021.
- Related story: Roberta Laundrie's "burn after reading" letter to her son can be used in Petito family's civil suit, judge rules
Authorities say Laundrie strangled Petito during a cross-country trip before taking his own life.
