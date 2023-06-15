Watch CBS News
Judge denies motion to dismiss Gabby Petito's parents' lawsuit against Brian Laundrie's parents

NEW YORK -- A judge in Florida has denied all motions to dismiss Gabby Petito's parents' civil lawsuit against Brian Laundrie's parents.

The Petitos claim the Laundries knew their son had murdered Petito nearly a month before her body was found in Wyoming in September 2021.

Authorities say Laundrie strangled Petito during a cross-country trip before taking his own life.

