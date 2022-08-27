Watch CBS News
Local News

Gabby Petito's mother remembers daughter 1 year after her death: "You are my inspiration every single day"

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Gabby Petito's family sues Utah police for $50 million
Gabby Petito's family sues Utah police for $50 million 02:31

NEW YORK -- The mother of Long Island native Gabby Petito is remembering her daughter one year after she was murdered.

Nichole Schmidt wrote in a tweet, "One year ago, your life was cut short. You are my inspiration every single day."

Investigators say 22-year-old Petito was killed by her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, during a cross-country trip in August 2021. Her body wasn't found for several weeks.

Laundrie later took his own life.

Petito's mother is asking people to light a candle Saturday night for victims who lost their lives to domestic violence.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 27, 2022 / 5:39 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.