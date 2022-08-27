Gabby Petito's mother remembers daughter 1 year after her death: "You are my inspiration every single day"

NEW YORK -- The mother of Long Island native Gabby Petito is remembering her daughter one year after she was murdered.

Nichole Schmidt wrote in a tweet, "One year ago, your life was cut short. You are my inspiration every single day."

One year ago, your life was cut short. You are my inspiration every single day, I #missyou more than words could ever express. We will #keepgoing and #wewontstop spreading #domesticviolenceawareness please #LightUpTheNight in honor of DV victims 🦋🙏🏻😇#thelightremains pic.twitter.com/87oFC2jImC — Nichole Schmidt (@Nikischmidt927) August 27, 2022

Investigators say 22-year-old Petito was killed by her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, during a cross-country trip in August 2021. Her body wasn't found for several weeks.

Laundrie later took his own life.

Petito's mother is asking people to light a candle Saturday night for victims who lost their lives to domestic violence.