Made-for-TV movie about Gabby Petito's murder premiering as Domestic Violence Awareness Month begins

NEW YORK -- Oct. 1 begins National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and one of the most high-profile cases, the murder of Gabby Petito, is being dramatized in a made-for-television movie that premieres Saturday.

As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports, it's being met with some surprise.

One year ago, Petito's heartbroken father made a plea: "I want you to be inspired by Gabby. That's what we're looking for. If there is a relationship that you're in that might not be the best thing for you, leave it, now. The entire planet knows this woman's name now."

The 22-year-old Long Island native's name is now synonymous with the often-hidden plague of relationship violence. Her cross-country van trip with fiancé Brian Laundrie appeared enviable but ended in her murder at his hands.

Domestic violence advocates say the national attention began a conversation that needs to expand.

"This case doesn't highlight the full scope of domestic violence, the different types of domestic violence, from physical abuse, sexual abuse, emotional abuse, financial abuse ... I think it did highlight that this affects everyone," said Keith Scott, with the Family and Children's Association.

Now, Petito's name is also on a Lifetime movie.

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actors say they hope to address the warning signs that Petito's life was in danger.

"I think about Gabby all the time," said actress Skyler Samuels, who portrays Petito in the movie.

"I hope that this film can serve as a cautionary tale for domestic violence," said actor Evan Hall, who plays Laundrie.

"It's a road trip romance film that goes horribly wrong," director Thora Birch said.

Social media is reeling with reaction to the movie being made so soon after the tragedy.

"This is sickening," one person wrote.

Petito's parents launched Domestic Violence Awareness Month with posts about breaking the cycle and where to get help.

1/3 October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The U.S. Department of Justice estimates that 1.3 million women and 835,000 men are victims of physical violence by a partner every year.

Every 9 seconds, a woman in the U.S. is beaten or assaulted by a current or… — Gabby Petito Foundation (@gabbsfoundation) October 1, 2022

Steven Bertolino, the attorney for Laundrie's parents, sent CBS2 the following statement:

"I'm indifferent to the making of the movie. We all knew some outfit would do it. However, neither the Petito nor the Laundrie family, who were both affected by this tragedy, gave any input to the film so I suspect it will be based on the viewpoint of the filmmakers and not reveal anything that the public doesn't already know. I'm told by someone that screened the film, and who was very involved in the story, that it is not accurate in many respects. I suppose that's what you get when you rush to be first."

"My hope is that there is a part accompanying this to really help individuals get help," Scott said.

Advocates say they hope the movie is not about entertainment.

According to Newsweek, Petito's mother, Nichole Schmidt, issued a statement saying the movie has no connection to the Petito family, nor did they give their approval.

To reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline, call 1-800-799-7233 or visit thehotline.org to chat online.