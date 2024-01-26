Funeral homes in Tri-State Area accused of misleading customers about pricing, Federal Trade Commission says

NEW YORK -- Dozens of funeral homes across the country, including a few in the Tri-State Area, are being warned after allegedly misleading customers about pricing.

The Federal Trade Commission says it conducted its first undercover phone sweep of more than 250 funeral homes.

Thirty-eight of them failed the Funeral Rule by refusing to answer questions about pricing or gave inconsistent pricing for identical services.

Funeral homes in the Tri-State Area include:

Byles-MacDougall Funeral Home in New London, Connecticut,

Woyasz & Son Funeral Service in Norwich, Connecticut,

Ruby Memorial in North Brunswick, New Jersey,

Wimberg Funeral Home in Egg Harbor City, New Jersey,

And Lynch Funeral Home Inc. in Horseheads, New York.

Several funeral homes in Philadelphia were also sent warning letters.

