Funeral homes in Tri-State Area accused of misleading customers about pricing, Federal Trade Commission says

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Funeral homes warned after FTC undercover phone sweep reveals misleading pricing
Funeral homes warned after FTC undercover phone sweep reveals misleading pricing 00:30

NEW YORK -- Dozens of funeral homes across the country, including a few in the Tri-State Area, are being warned after allegedly misleading customers about pricing.

The Federal Trade Commission says it conducted its first undercover phone sweep of more than 250 funeral homes.

Thirty-eight of them failed the Funeral Rule by refusing to answer questions about pricing or gave inconsistent pricing for identical services.

Funeral homes in the Tri-State Area include:

  • Byles-MacDougall Funeral Home in New London, Connecticut,
  • Woyasz & Son Funeral Service in Norwich, Connecticut,
  • Ruby Memorial in North Brunswick, New Jersey,
  • Wimberg Funeral Home in Egg Harbor City, New Jersey,
  • And Lynch Funeral Home Inc. in Horseheads, New York.

Several funeral homes in Philadelphia were also sent warning letters.

For more information, click here.

First published on January 26, 2024 / 4:56 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

