Fully electric-powered 60-story skyscraper coming to New York City

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A skyscraper powered fully be renewable energy is coming to the Big Apple.

JPMorgan Chase has announced plans for its new global headquarters -- an all-electric building on Park Avenue.

Officials say the tower will have "net-zero operational emissions."

Other green features include triple-glazed windows and systems that store and re-use water, which should reduce consumption by around 40 percent.

The nearly 60-story skyscraper is scheduled to be completed by 2025.

CBSNewYork Team
The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 19, 2022 / 12:56 PM

