Fully electric-powered 60-story skyscraper coming to New York City
NEW YORK -- A skyscraper powered fully be renewable energy is coming to the Big Apple.
JPMorgan Chase has announced plans for its new global headquarters -- an all-electric building on Park Avenue.
Officials say the tower will have "net-zero operational emissions."
Other green features include triple-glazed windows and systems that store and re-use water, which should reduce consumption by around 40 percent.
The nearly 60-story skyscraper is scheduled to be completed by 2025.
