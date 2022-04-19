Fully electric-powered 60-story skyscraper coming to New York City

NEW YORK -- A skyscraper powered fully be renewable energy is coming to the Big Apple.

JPMorgan Chase has announced plans for its new global headquarters -- an all-electric building on Park Avenue.

Officials say the tower will have "net-zero operational emissions."

Other green features include triple-glazed windows and systems that store and re-use water, which should reduce consumption by around 40 percent.

The nearly 60-story skyscraper is scheduled to be completed by 2025.