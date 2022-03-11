Watch CBS News

Pair of gas stations offering discount at the pump in Yonkers, Valhalla

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Squeeze on gas prices continues 00:47

NEW YORK -- Drivers are feeling the squeeze at the pump, but today's gas prices from AAA show a 1% decline in New York and New Jersey.

New York's average is now $4.46 a gallon, and New Jersey stands at $4.37. The price in Connecticut was unchanged at $4.48.

The national average, however, jumped a penny to $4.33 -- once again, setting an all time record. 

Two New York stations are offering some relief. The Fuelco stations in Yonkers and Valhalla say gas will be sold for $4.17 a gallon, about 30 cents less than average.

They say app users can get it for even cheaper at $3.89 a gallon.

"I think it's all corporate greed. Profits are sky high, bonuses are sky high, and we're paying the price. It isn't the Middle East, it isn't Russia, it's just people taking advantage of the situation," one driver said. 

The gas station owners say they have a direct relationship with gasoline refiners and that is helping them buy gas at lower prices and pass the savings on to customers. 

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 11, 2022 / 12:37 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.