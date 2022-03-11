Pair of gas stations offering discount at the pump in Yonkers, Valhalla

NEW YORK -- Drivers are feeling the squeeze at the pump, but today's gas prices from AAA show a 1% decline in New York and New Jersey.

New York's average is now $4.46 a gallon, and New Jersey stands at $4.37. The price in Connecticut was unchanged at $4.48.

The national average, however, jumped a penny to $4.33 -- once again, setting an all time record.

Two New York stations are offering some relief. The Fuelco stations in Yonkers and Valhalla say gas will be sold for $4.17 a gallon, about 30 cents less than average.

They say app users can get it for even cheaper at $3.89 a gallon.

"I think it's all corporate greed. Profits are sky high, bonuses are sky high, and we're paying the price. It isn't the Middle East, it isn't Russia, it's just people taking advantage of the situation," one driver said.

The gas station owners say they have a direct relationship with gasoline refiners and that is helping them buy gas at lower prices and pass the savings on to customers.